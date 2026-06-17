TMC Leader Udayan Guha Arrested for Allegedly Collecting Crores of Rupees for Children's Unit in Govt Hospital

Kolkata: Former North Bengal Development Minister and Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha was arrested on Wednesday from his flat in Fulbagan, Kolkata, according to reports. Cooch Behar police took him into custody in connection with multiple cases, including allegations of extortion and large-scale financial irregularities involving government hospital projects, reports said.

According to police sources, Guha is being shifted to Fulbagan police station for initial procedures before being produced in court. He is expected to be taken to Cooch Behar on transit remand thereafter.

At the time of his arrest, the former minister claimed he had no knowledge of the reasons behind the action.

Allegations of Crores Collected for Children's Hospital Unit

A major case against Guha revolves around allegations that he collected and withdrew significant funds meant for a children's unit in a government hospital. According to reports, complainant Rupam Saha has alleged that after the 2021 Assembly elections, Guha withdrew at least ₹20-25 crore through the Shishu Mangal Samiti for the project. However, work worth only ₹40-45 lakh was reportedly carried out, raising serious questions about the utilisation of public money.

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Media reports indicate that the funds were allegedly drawn from sources linked to Udayan Bazar for this purpose.

Other Serious Allegations

Guha has faced multiple accusations in recent years. In August 2025, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari publicly accused him of orchestrating an attack on his vehicle in the Khagrabari area of Cooch Behar. Adhikari claimed that Guha’s supporters carried out the assault on his orders and alleged that the state administration and police attempted to shield the former minister by omitting his name from the initial FIR.

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Additionally, in November 2024, the BJP raised allegations that Guha siphoned off funds from housing schemes. The claims gained further traction when Trinamool Congress’s own Rajbanshi leader Banshibadan Barman reportedly echoed similar concerns.