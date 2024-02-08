Advertisement

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a captivating nighttime picture of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on his social media network, X, which was originally Twitter. He posted a video of the sea bridge on X and expressed his excitement about driving across the "golden ribbon," as he called it. "A video taken at night on the Mumbai Trans Harbor link. The dedication of diligent, skilled engineers will improve connectivity and commerce. Looking forward to driving this," he remarked.

A night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link. Connectivity & Commerce will be enhanced through the Commitment of hard-working, talented engineers.

Can’t wait to drive down this ‘golden ribbon.’



Ack: @rajtoday pic.twitter.com/7vZ88jzGU8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, which is purported to be the nation's longest sea bridge. The Rs. 18,000 crore sea bridge, spanning 21.8 km and featuring six lanes, was built between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. Of the entire length, 5.5 km are on land and 16.5 km are above sea level. In honor of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, MTHL is now known as Atal Setu.

Mumbai would be connected to the districts of Raigad, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway by means of the bridge. In 2018, the bridge's construction got underway. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project's anticipated public opening in 4.5 years was pushed back by eight months.