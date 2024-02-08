Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Sone Ki Chidiya: Anand Mahindra Shares Mesmerising View Of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link At Night- WATCH

Anand Mahindra posted a video of the MTHL sea bridge on X and expressed his excitement about driving across the "golden ribbon," as he called it.

Pritam Saha
Night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link
Night-time video of the Mumbai Trans harbour link | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a captivating nighttime picture of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on his social media network, X, which was originally Twitter. He posted a video of the sea bridge on X and expressed his excitement about driving across the "golden ribbon," as he called it. "A video taken at night on the Mumbai Trans Harbor link. The dedication of diligent, skilled engineers will improve connectivity and commerce. Looking forward to driving this," he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, which is purported to be the nation's longest sea bridge. The Rs. 18,000 crore sea bridge, spanning 21.8 km and featuring six lanes, was built between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. Of the entire length, 5.5 km are on land and 16.5 km are above sea level. In honor of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, MTHL is now known as Atal Setu.

Mumbai would be connected to the districts of Raigad, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway by means of the bridge. In 2018, the bridge's construction got underway. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project's anticipated public opening in 4.5 years was pushed back by eight months.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 43 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement