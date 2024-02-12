Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence of 4 Convicts in Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed the suspension of sentence of four convicts in the murder case of telivison journalisy Soumya Vishwanathan murder case on Monday, February 12. The Delhi High Court announced relief to four convicts- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik. The High Court granted bail to the convicts citing that they have already been behind bars for nearly 14 years.

Division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and justice Manoj Jain suspended the sentences till the pendency of their appeals in the matter. The Saket Court had announced life imprisonment for four men on November 25, 2023.

Advertisement

Vishwanathan was shot dead on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work at around 3 in the morning on September 30, 2008. The Police believes that Soumya was shot dead during a robbery bid.

Saket Court Awarded Life Imprisonment To Convicts

The Saket Court in November last year sentenced four convicts in the killing of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 to life imprisonment while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail. Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, has been sentenced to simple imprisonment for three years.

On October 18, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for committing organised crime resulting in the death of any person.

Advertisement

Ajay Sethi was convicted under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime.

On the demand of death penalty, the court said the offence does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases, so request for death penalty is refused.

Advertisement