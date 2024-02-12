Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Delhi High Court Suspends Sentence of 4 Convicts in Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case

Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work at around 3 in the morning on September 30, 2008

Digital Desk
journalist Soumya Vishwanathan
Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed the suspension of sentence of four convicts in the murder case of telivison journalisy Soumya Vishwanathan murder case on Monday, February 12. The Delhi High Court announced relief to four convicts- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik. The High Court granted bail to the convicts citing that they have already been behind bars for nearly 14 years. 

Division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and justice Manoj Jain suspended the sentences till the pendency of their appeals in the matter. The Saket Court had announced life imprisonment for four men on November 25, 2023. 

Advertisement

Vishwanathan was shot dead on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work at around 3 in the morning on September 30, 2008. The Police believes that Soumya was shot dead during a robbery bid. 

 Saket Court Awarded Life Imprisonment To Convicts 

The Saket Court in November last year sentenced four convicts in the killing of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 to life imprisonment while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail. Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, has been sentenced to simple imprisonment for three years. 

On October 18, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for committing organised crime resulting in the death of any person.

Advertisement

Ajay Sethi was convicted under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime.

On the demand of death penalty, the court said the offence does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases, so request for death penalty is refused. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Questions Nitish's 'Loyalty' | 10 Points

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Anweshippin Kandethum Sees A Jump In Opening Weekend At Box Office

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Polls Live: PTI to PML-N, Parties Struggle to Form Govt

    World12 minutes ago

  4. Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Apple acquires most AI startups in 2024

    Tech 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement