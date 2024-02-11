Advertisement

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's phone, worth Rs 1.6 lakhs, was stolen from his home in Behala, as per media reports. He reported the incident to the Thakurpukur police station.

The reports add that Ganguly, following the incident, expressed concern about the personal information on his now-stolen phone in a letter to the police. He requested action to prevent the misuse of the information.

Ganguly explained that he left his phone at home while he was out of town. When he returned, he couldn't find it. The incident happened while his house was being painted, and there were masons moving around. Reports add that police might question these workers as part of their investigation.

In his letter to the police, Ganguly further added that he last saw the phone around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and despite searching, he wasn't able to find it. Media reports say that after the registration of the missing complaint, Ganguly was worried about the loss because the phone has access to various accounts and is linked to his bank account.

Ganguly has urged the police to locate the phone and ensure that the information on it is not leaked. The police have launched an investigation into the theft and are exploring all possible leads to recover the stolen phone, reports added. Further, authorities have assured Ganguly that they will take necessary measures to protect his personal information.