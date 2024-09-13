sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |

Published 12:13 IST, September 13th 2024

South Africa's Indian-Origin Ex-Minister Pravin Gordhan Dies at 75

Pravin Gordhan, who was a South African government minister for many years after beginning his political career opposing apartheid, died Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pravin Gordhan
Pravin Gordhan, who was a South African government minister for many years after beginning his political career opposing apartheid, died Friday. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:13 IST, September 13th 2024