Published 12:13 IST, September 13th 2024
South Africa's Indian-Origin Ex-Minister Pravin Gordhan Dies at 75
Pravin Gordhan, who was a South African government minister for many years after beginning his political career opposing apartheid, died Friday.
- India News
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pravin Gordhan, who was a South African government minister for many years after beginning his political career opposing apartheid, died Friday.
12:13 IST, September 13th 2024