New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, along with senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, arrived at the residence of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi on Monday ahead of seat-sharing discussions between the two parties for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Masood expressed confidence that the discussions would proceed smoothly. "Everything will go smoothly," he told ANI. On the BJP's slogan 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De', he said, “First Lord Ram was displeased, and now Lord Krishna is displeased.”

On the discussions, Masood said, "Discussions will take place inside." He also took a swipe at the BJP over its lotus symbol, saying, “Let the BJP say what they want; their lotus is always blooming. Until now, the Election Commission was the one making the lotus bloom. Now the Election Commission is under pressure; let’s see what happens...”

SP MP Rajeev Rai said the meeting would begin at noon at Tiwari's residence and that the discussions would focus on individual constituencies. "The meeting will start at 12 o'clock. It will be at the residence of respected Pramod Tiwari ji. The seating arrangement will be seat by seat, with both sides sitting together to discuss each seat individually. Both parties' leadership is very clear that they have to defeat the BJP. We will make decisions with that mindset. The talks are just beginning, so let's see what happens next," Rai told ANI.

Emphasising candidate winnability as the key criterion for seat allocation, Rai said both parties would assess the strength of potential candidates in their respective constituencies before arriving at a consensus.

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"The criteria the national president has been talking about since day one is winnability. Whoever wins in their respective constituency will ultimately win; only then will the BJP be defeated. It's a simple matter," he said. Explaining the approach to be adopted during the discussions, Rai added, “Both parties want to defeat the BJP. So when they sit together, they will get to know and understand each other's perspectives, and a consensus will be reached. They'll agree that Candidate X is strong here. So, the party to which that candidate belongs will field them.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised the proposed SP-Congress alliance, asserting that it would fail to challenge the BJP in the state. "Look, in Uttar Pradesh, any alliance including the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Whether it is Owaisi ji's alliance or the Congress-led alliance, they will prove to be a massive failure. The Bharatiya Janata Party will return for the third time with a resounding majority," Pathak said in Lucknow.

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He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes and the state's law and order situation for the BJP's electoral prospects, while targeting the previous SP government. "Since 2017, there has been a radical change in Uttar Pradesh. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's poor welfare schemes have won the trust of the masses, and Uttar Pradesh's law and order is today a topic of discussion across the country," he said.

Alleging that law and order had deteriorated under the previous SP government, Pathak said, “During the rule of the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh was turned into a state of thugs; it was made a state of criminals. Many daughters' honour and respect were in danger; plots, houses, and shops were being encroached upon. Gangs of mafias were sprouting district by district. From the paper mafia to the mining mafia, mafias dominated every sector.”

He further asserted that voters would support the BJP and the NDA in the next Assembly elections, saying, “Today I can say, Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's poor welfare schemes have won the trust of the masses. Uttar Pradesh's law and order is number one, and the entire society of Uttar Pradesh, rising above caste, religion, and community, will press the button of the lotus for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The NDA alliance will return with a resounding majority for the third time once again. The voter will press the lotus button for the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

The two-day discussions between the SP and Congress are scheduled to continue on November 23 and 24, with senior leaders from both parties participating. The SP delegation includes National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, State President Shyam Lal Pal, and MPs Iqra Hasan and Rajeev Rai.

The meeting is the first round of discussions between the two parties on seat-sharing for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The talks follow the SP's decision to constitute a committee comprising Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with its INDIA bloc partners.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on.