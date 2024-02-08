Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash more than a week ago | Image: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia: Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash more than a week ago, according to his team's announcement on Monday.

Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since January 7, following a severe fall during the second stage of the rally.

Race director David Castera had informed reporters that Falcon, participating in the Dakar Rally for the second time, had initially lacked a pulse after the accident.

However, the first doctor on the scene managed to resuscitate him.

In a somber statement posted on Instagram, the TwinTrail Racing team confirmed Falcon's passing, revealing that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident was irreversible.

"Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the statement read. It continued, "Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar."