English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Spanish motorcyclist Dies After Dakar Rally Crash in Saudi Arabia

Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash more than a week ago.

Isha Bhandari
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash more than a week ago
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash more than a week ago | Image:REUTERS
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Saudi Arabia: Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash more than a week ago, according to his team's announcement on Monday. 

Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since January 7, following a severe fall during the second stage of the rally.

Advertisement

Race director David Castera had informed reporters that Falcon, participating in the Dakar Rally for the second time, had initially lacked a pulse after the accident. 

However, the first doctor on the scene managed to resuscitate him.

Advertisement

In a somber statement posted on Instagram, the TwinTrail Racing team confirmed Falcon's passing, revealing that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident was irreversible.

"Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the statement read. It continued, "Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar."

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement