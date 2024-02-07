Special Security Arrangements Across Delhi For R-Day Celebrations, 70,000 Personnel Deployed

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the national capital gears up for the Republic Day celebrations, heightened security arrangements have been made with more than 70,000 personnel being deployed across the city for the purpose, the Delhi Police officials said.

It added that out of over 70,000 personnel, 14,000 will be deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade.

Police have also issued advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of traffic on Friday in the city.

Around 77,000 invitees are expected to watch this year's grand Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, and extensive security arrangements are at place for their security and safety.

Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak said that robust and flawless security arrangements have been put in place all around Delhi for the Republic Day.

Pathak said the security, traffic and district units together are working at the real time coordination with the central security agencies for January 26 celebrations.

He said about 14,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities will be deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage check and SWAT teams will be deployed at the specific strategic locations at Kartavya Path and all around the city, Pathak said, adding that the Delhi Police has prepared to tackle the aerial threats also.

Police have ensured that peace prevails in Delhi’s “vulnerable” areas following Monday’s consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Pathak said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari said at least 77,000 invitees are expected at the parade.

“We have divided the New Delhi district, where the parade will take place, into 28 zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP level officers,” Tiwari said.

Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up, he stated.

Tiwari also requested the people to reach the venue on time and cooperate with the security personnel during the thorough checking that will take place.



