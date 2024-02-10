WATCH: Special Train To Ayodhya Flagged From Old Railway Station, New Delhi

Special Train To Ayodhya Flagged From Old Railway Station, New Delhi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A special train was flagged off from Old Railway Station, New Delhi to Ayodhya Dham on Saturday morning.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flagged off a special train from Old Delhi Railway Station to Ayodhya Dham.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flagged off a special train from Shahdara to Ayodhya Dham. pic.twitter.com/iIJq1iV10K — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

On Friday. The first AASTHA train to Ayodhya from Kerala was flagged off from the Kochuveli railway station here at 10 am on Friday.

The train carried over 950 devotees to the city of Ayodhya. The train comprised of 20 sleepers class of coaches.

State BJP president K.Surendran, who is on a statewide yatra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will receive the train at Kottayam railway station.

"We are very very excited to go to Ayodhya. I have gratitude that I am travelling to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple," a passenger at Thiruvananthapuram had told Republic.

While on Thursday, a special train service visited the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, starting from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, will reach Mangaluru junction on Thursday.

The train No. 06517 Coimbatore-Darshan Nagar-Coimbatore Aastha, departed from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning and travelled to Ayodhya junction via Mangaluru Junction railway station.

The train is scheduled to arrive at Darshan Nagar railway station in Ayodhya in the early morning of February 11.

