Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

WATCH: Special Train To Ayodhya Flagged From Old Railway Station, New Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flagged off a special train from Old Delhi Railway Station to Ayodhya Dham.

Digital Desk
Manoj Tiwari, Special Train to ayodhya
Special Train To Ayodhya Flagged From Old Railway Station, New Delhi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A special train was flagged off from Old Railway Station, New Delhi to Ayodhya Dham on Saturday morning.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flagged off a special train from Old Delhi Railway Station to Ayodhya Dham.

Advertisement

On Friday. The first AASTHA train to Ayodhya from Kerala was flagged off from the Kochuveli railway station here at 10 am on Friday.  

Advertisement

The train carried over 950 devotees to the city of Ayodhya. The train comprised of 20 sleepers class of coaches.

State BJP president K.Surendran, who is on a statewide yatra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will receive the train at Kottayam railway station.

Advertisement

"We are very very excited to go to Ayodhya. I have gratitude that I am travelling to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple," a passenger at Thiruvananthapuram had told Republic. 

While on Thursday, a special train service visited the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, starting from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, will reach Mangaluru junction on Thursday.

Advertisement

The train No. 06517 Coimbatore-Darshan Nagar-Coimbatore Aastha, departed from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning and travelled to Ayodhya junction via Mangaluru Junction railway station.

The train is scheduled to arrive at Darshan Nagar railway station in Ayodhya in the early morning of February 11. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

13 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News27 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News35 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement