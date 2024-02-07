Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
Special Unreserved Trains From Amravati-Satara to Operate From Jan 23 | Details
Furthermore, train no 01156, Satara to Amravati will leave Satara on Jan 28 at 4:10 pm and will reach Amravati at 11:00 am the next day.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Amravati: The Central Railway has decided to run 'unreserved special trains' between Amravati and Satara (2 trips) to clear the rush of passengers.
The special train 01155 from Amravati to Satara will begin operations on Jan 23 at 09:05 am and will reach Satara next week at 4:30 am.
Advertisement
These special trains aim to alleviate the passenger rush during the specified dates.
Furthermore, train no 01156, Satara to Amravati will leave Satara on Jan 28 at 4:10 pm and will reach Amravati at 11:00 am the next day.
Advertisement
As per media reports, the composition of these trains includes 16 General Second-class coaches and 2 luggage cum Guard's vans.
Stops for the Route:
Badnera (for train No. 01155 only)
Murtijapur
Akola
Shegaon
Nandura
Malkapur
Bhusaval
Jalgaon
Pachora
Chalisgaon
Manmad
Belapur
Ahmednagar
Daund Chord line
Pune
Jejuri
Lonand
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.