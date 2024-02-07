Special Unreserved Trains From Amravati-Satara to Operate From Jan 23 | Details

Advertisement

Amravati: The Central Railway has decided to run 'unreserved special trains' between Amravati and Satara (2 trips) to clear the rush of passengers.

The special train 01155 from Amravati to Satara will begin operations on Jan 23 at 09:05 am and will reach Satara next week at 4:30 am.

Advertisement

These special trains aim to alleviate the passenger rush during the specified dates.

Furthermore, train no 01156, Satara to Amravati will leave Satara on Jan 28 at 4:10 pm and will reach Amravati at 11:00 am the next day.

Advertisement

As per media reports, the composition of these trains includes 16 General Second-class coaches and 2 luggage cum Guard's vans.

Stops for the Route:

Badnera (for train No. 01155 only)

Murtijapur

Akola

Shegaon

Nandura

Malkapur

Bhusaval

Jalgaon

Pachora

Chalisgaon

Manmad

Belapur

Ahmednagar

Daund Chord line

Pune

Jejuri

Lonand