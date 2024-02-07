English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

SpiceJet Flyer Accuses Co-Passenger of Misbehaviour, says Airlines Dissuaded Her to File Complaint

A woman traveling on a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra claimed that a fellow passenger behaved inappropriately with her during her journey.

Digital Desk
Man stuck in SpiceJet lavatory
SpiceJet Flyer Accuses Co-Passenger of Misbehaviour, says Airlines Dissuaded Her to File Complaint | Image:PTI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Bagdogra: A 26-year-old resident from Darjeeling traveling on a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra claimed that a fellow passenger behaved inappropriately with her during her journey. 

However, she decided not to file a complaint against the fellow passenger, as he apologised in the presence of CISF officials, as stated by the airline. 

SpiceJet officials reported that the woman raised a complaint about the incident during a flight to Bagdogra in West Bengal on January 31. The passengers, who were initially seated nearby, were subsequently relocated to different seats following the woman's allegation. Upon landing, they were accompanied to CISF officers.

The airline spokesperson said in a statement, “The female passenger demanded action against the co-passenger. The accused co-passenger tendered an apology in front of CISF staff and the female passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet.”

The company also asserted that the cabin crew 'promptly intervened' to address the situation, and continuous assistance was extended to the woman throughout the duration of the journey.

"On January 31, while SpiceJet flight SG 592 was en route from Kolkata to Bagdogra, an incident occurred involving a female passenger, who alleged inappropriate behaviour by her co-passenger. The cabin crew promptly intervened to address the situation,” the statement said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The female passenger demanded action against the co-passenger. At this, the accused co-passenger tendered an apology in the presence of CISF staff. The female passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet…Throughout the incident, our cabin crew actively assisted the female passenger and ensured her comfort and safety,” SpiceJet's statement read. 

However, the woman claimed that the airline dissuaded her from filing a complaint. She mentioned that the airline advised her to let the youth go, considering he was a student, and filing a complaint would only exacerbate her troubles. She expressed deep disappointment that the youth was allowed to go without consequences after he offered her an apology.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

