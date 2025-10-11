Updated 11 October 2025 at 17:15 IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Congratulates María Corina Machado for Her Historic Nobel Peace Prize Win
Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulates María Corina Machado on winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, applauding her peace efforts in Venezuela. Machado dedicates the prize to Venezuelans and acknowledges US President Trump’s support for freedom and democracy.
Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recently took to social media to congratulate María Corina Machado for winning the Nobel Peace Prize.
He wrote, “Congratulations to @MariaCorinaYA on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.
Your steadfast dedication and resolute efforts for peace are truly commendable.” The congratulatory note was accompanied by a picture of them together from his 2019 trip to Caracas as a part of his efforts to resolve the political turmoil in the country of Venezuela through dialogue. During this trip, he spoke to the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro along with Machado, and was also appreciated by the President for his efforts to bring about peace in the country.
Machado, on her end, had been on the receiving end of wishes pouring in from all over the world, with many notable political leaders and luminaries of other fields celebrating her historic win. Not only is Machado the first Venezuelan to win the Nobel Peace Prize, but she is also only the second Venezuelan Nobel Laureate in the history of the country, with the last one being Baruj Benacerraf, who won the honour in 1920 for his work in the field of Immunology.
This year’s race for the Nobel Peace Prize was also significant due to the US President Donald Trump, who was seen as a strong contender for his Gaza peace plan that attempted to thaw the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict. While Trump did not win the prize, Machado partly dedicated the honour to Trump. She wrote on X. “This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.
We are on the threshold of victory, and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.
I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”
