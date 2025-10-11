Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Congratulates María Corina Machado for Her Historic Nobel Peace Prize Win



Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recently took to social media to congratulate María Corina Machado for winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

He wrote, “Congratulations to @MariaCorinaYA on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Your steadfast dedication and resolute efforts for peace are truly commendable.” The congratulatory note was accompanied by a picture of them together from his 2019 trip to Caracas as a part of his efforts to resolve the political turmoil in the country of Venezuela through dialogue. During this trip, he spoke to the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro along with Machado, and was also appreciated by the President for his efforts to bring about peace in the country.

Machado, on her end, had been on the receiving end of wishes pouring in from all over the world, with many notable political leaders and luminaries of other fields celebrating her historic win. Not only is Machado the first Venezuelan to win the Nobel Peace Prize, but she is also only the second Venezuelan Nobel Laureate in the history of the country, with the last one being Baruj Benacerraf, who won the honour in 1920 for his work in the field of Immunology.