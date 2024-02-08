English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Stadium Salutes Heroes: Free Entry for Armed Forces' Families at IND vs ENG 1st Test on Republic Day

The Hyderabad Cricket Association has declared free entry to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for the families of the Indian Armed Forces on Republic Day.

Manasvi Asthana
The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has declared free entry to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for the families of the Indian Armed Forces on Republic Day 2024. The stadium is scheduled to host the first Test between India and England starting January 25. Free entry for the mentioned families will be available on the second day of the Test match, which falls on January 26.

Tickets for the initial Test can be obtained from January 18 onwards through the Paytm Insider app and www.insider.in online. Offline ticket sales will commence from January 22 at Gymkhana grounds.

Special invitation to Telangana government schools

HCA has extended an invitation to students from Telangana government schools in classes VI to XII, offering them the opportunity to watch the India vs. England Test match in Hyderabad for free. Students wearing their school uniforms will receive complimentary lunch upon presenting their ID cards.

Interested schools are requested to submit their entries via email to the HCA CEO by January 18. Approximately 5,000 school students are expected to attend the Test match.

In the latest WTC cycle, India and England are set to play a series of 5 Tests from January 25 to March 7. The matches will be hosted in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

