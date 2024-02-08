English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

Republic India Women's Summit will feature a fusion of insightful panel discussions and engaging fireside chats with Smriti Irani, Mithali Raj

Digital Desk
Republic India Women's Summit
Republic India Women's Summit | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Republic Media Network will host the Republic India Women's Summit on Thursday to honour the achievements of exceptional women in the digital age under the theme 'Thriving in a digital era.' Broadcasting from 5 PM onwards on Thursday on Republic TV, the summit promises a wealth of inspiration, insights, and networking opportunities. The event will showcase insightful panel discussions and fireside chats with leading women achievers of the country. Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Indian Women's Cricket team captain Mithali Raj, and Prof. Rajita Kulkarni will be among the esteemed guests who will grace the Republic India Women's Summit. 

"This summit is a testament to Republic TV's unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of women who are redefining success and shaping the future in and through technology. The summit transcends being a mere event; it’s a powerful movement", shared Sanjukta N Kapoor, VP and business head, of branded content of Republic Media Network.

Republic India Women's Summit: Panel Discussions And Fire Side Chats

The event will feature a fusion of insightful panel discussions and engaging fireside chats with accomplished women, including Union Minister Smriti Irani renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi, former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj, and Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh and many others.

Fireside Chats

  • Harmony in Motion (05:05 PM)
  • Beyond the stars (06:35 PM)
  • Solving Tomorrow's Challenges (07:40 PM)

Panel Discussions

  • Courage on the Field (05:30 PM)
  • Lady Justice: Women Shaping Legal Equality (06:00 PM)
  • Selfies to Self Care (06:50 PM)
  • From Passion to Profit (07:20 PM)
  • The Tech Trailblazers (08:00 PM)

Republic India Women's Summit: Keynote Speakers/Guests

  • Smriti Irani, Union Minister
  • Mithali Raj, Former captain of the Indian women's cricket team
  • Pinki Singh, International Lawn Bowler
  • Mehuli Ghosh, Indian Shooter
  • Dr Pinky Anand, Former Additional Solicitor Gen of India
  • Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor Gen of India
  • Madhavi Divan, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court 
  • Nigar Shaji, Programme Director for Space Infrastructure at ISRO
  • Dr. Shikha Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of OneHealth
  • Ira Trivedi, Founder of Yog Love
  • Rajita Kulkarni, President, Sri Sri University 
  • Santoshi Buddhiraju, Co-Founder & CEO Autocracy Machinery
  • Shivi Kapil, CEO & Founder, Empathy Design Labs
  • Kirti Goel, Co-founder & COO, P-tal
  • Swati Singh, Founder Assemshakti Enablers
  • Dr Chandrima Ahuja, JC Bose Chair Distinguished Professor, Indian Institute of Chemical Biology
  • Anu Acharya, Founder & CEO, Mapmygenome
  • Dr Rajul Patkar, CEO, Proximal Soilsens Tech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Rajashri Sai, Founder, Impactree Data Technologies 
     
Published February 7th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Advertisement
