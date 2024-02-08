Advertisement

New Delhi: Republic Media Network will host the Republic India Women's Summit on Thursday to honour the achievements of exceptional women in the digital age under the theme 'Thriving in a digital era.' Broadcasting from 5 PM onwards on Thursday on Republic TV, the summit promises a wealth of inspiration, insights, and networking opportunities. The event will showcase insightful panel discussions and fireside chats with leading women achievers of the country. Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Indian Women's Cricket team captain Mithali Raj, and Prof. Rajita Kulkarni will be among the esteemed guests who will grace the Republic India Women's Summit.

"This summit is a testament to Republic TV's unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of women who are redefining success and shaping the future in and through technology. The summit transcends being a mere event; it’s a powerful movement", shared Sanjukta N Kapoor, VP and business head, of branded content of Republic Media Network.

Republic India Women's Summit: Panel Discussions And Fire Side Chats

The event will feature a fusion of insightful panel discussions and engaging fireside chats with accomplished women, including Union Minister Smriti Irani renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi, former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj, and Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh and many others.

Fireside Chats

Harmony in Motion (05:05 PM)

Beyond the stars (06:35 PM)

Solving Tomorrow's Challenges (07:40 PM)

Panel Discussions

Courage on the Field (05:30 PM)

Lady Justice: Women Shaping Legal Equality (06:00 PM)

Selfies to Self Care (06:50 PM)

From Passion to Profit (07:20 PM)

The Tech Trailblazers (08:00 PM)

Republic India Women's Summit: Keynote Speakers/Guests

Smriti Irani, Union Minister

Mithali Raj, Former captain of the Indian women's cricket team

Pinki Singh, International Lawn Bowler

Mehuli Ghosh, Indian Shooter

Dr Pinky Anand, Former Additional Solicitor Gen of India

Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor Gen of India

Madhavi Divan, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court

Nigar Shaji, Programme Director for Space Infrastructure at ISRO

Dr. Shikha Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of OneHealth

Ira Trivedi, Founder of Yog Love

Rajita Kulkarni, President, Sri Sri University

Santoshi Buddhiraju, Co-Founder & CEO Autocracy Machinery

Shivi Kapil, CEO & Founder, Empathy Design Labs

Kirti Goel, Co-founder & COO, P-tal

Swati Singh, Founder Assemshakti Enablers

Dr Chandrima Ahuja, JC Bose Chair Distinguished Professor, Indian Institute of Chemical Biology

Anu Acharya, Founder & CEO, Mapmygenome

Dr Rajul Patkar, CEO, Proximal Soilsens Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Rajashri Sai, Founder, Impactree Data Technologies

