Statehood Key To Restoring J&K’s Special Status: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 21: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said statehood is the essential base for restoring the Union Territory’s special status, stressing that without it, Article 370 or 371 hold no meaning.

Meanwhile, Abdullah reminded the Centre of its promise to return statehood, expressing hope that the commitment would be fulfilled.

He said that the National Conference (NC) will continue to push for this demand, describing his protest in Delhi as “just the beginning” of a wider campaign.

However, his attempt to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Monday was blocked by police due to heavy security arrangements for another political march.

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Despite this, Abdullah maintained that the NC’s determination remains intact. “Some people tell us to talk about Article 370 first. I ask them; what does Article 370 mean without statehood? Without a state list, everything falls under the Union list,” he said.

He added that statehood is not symbolic but a prerequisite for power-sharing between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir.

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“A Union Territory has no independent powers. All Cabinet decisions go to Lok Bhavan first. So, what power-sharing are we talking about under special status if there is no state list?” Abdullah asked.

NC Vice president, reiterated that the party has not abandoned the issue of special status.

“We passed a resolution on the first day of the assembly session after government formation. That resolution is still alive. But it can only be meaningfully discussed once statehood is restored,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah sought to reassure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, promising that the NC will remain steadfast in its commitments.