Updated January 12th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

Steel Used In MTHL 17 Times That of Eiffel Tower, Says MMRDA Ahead of Atal Setu Inauguration

MMRDA on Thursday said the steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Ronit Singh
Steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. | Image:MMRDA
  • 3 min read
MTHL Inauguration: Ahead of the inauguration of India's longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, on January 12, the metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Sanjay Mukherjee, on Thursday said the steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the MTHL or Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, which has been built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore, on Friday. It will stand as the longest sea bridge in India and 12th in the world.

“The steel used for the construction of this bridge is 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower. The structural steel used is four times that of the Howrah Bridge. The concrete used in the construction of this major sea link is also six times that of the Statue of Liberty (in the US),” the MMRDA Commissioner said. 

On the many new-age features of the country's longest sea bridge and all the technology that went into its construction, Mukherjee said, "This bridge is equipped with the latest technology and several new-age features, including orthotropic steel decks that help in giving huge spans. River circulation rings have also been used to minimise sound and vibrations to safeguard marine life. The lights used in this bridge also won't impede or disturb the aquatic environment around it."

"One of the most important features of this bridge is its environmental sustainability. The Bombay Natural History Society, an organisation that works for the environment, has also given a certificate of appreciation to this landmark," the MMRDA metropolitan commissioner added.

Claiming that Mumbai's newest sea bridge will go a long way towards resolving the city's perennial traffic woes, Mukherjee said, "The most advanced traffic management system has been installed in this bridge. It can detect fog, low visibility and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits, among other things." He added that motorcycles, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed to run on the bridge, as a maximum speed limit has been set for vehicles to maintain traffic flow.

The foundation stone for the country's longest sea bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.Spanning about 21.8 kms, the Atal Setu features six lanes, each of a length of about 16.5 kms over the sea and about 5.5 km on land.It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport while also reducing travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

