STF, Fast‑Track Courts, Harsher Punishments: Centre Proposes Seven Amendments to Anti‑Paper Leak Law

The Central government has proposed seven key amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aimed at strengthening the anti-paper leak law through time-bound investigations, fast-track trials, enhanced punishments and a stronger enforcement framework. The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, sources said.



The bill has been circulated for introduction in the Lok Sabha.



According to sources, the amendments seek to expedite the investigation and trial of offences related to public examinations while enhancing accountability and deterrence against paper leaks and examination malpractices.



One of the key proposals empowers State Governments and Union Territory Administrations to designate any Court of Session as a Special Fast Track Court to try offences under the Act.

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The proposed amendments also mandate that proceedings in such courts be conducted on a day-to-day basis and that trials be completed within three months from the date of filing of the chargesheet.



The Centre has also proposed empowering the Central Government to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate offences under the Act whenever required. To ensure speedy investigations, the Bill proposes that probes into offences under the Act be completed within two months.

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Another amendment empowers State Governments and Union Territory Administrations to appoint one or more Special Public Prosecutors for conducting cases under the Act.



The proposed legislation also seeks to enhance the terms of imprisonment and fines for offences committed under the Act.



Additionally, the Bill provides for an appeal mechanism under which appeals against any judgment, sentence or order would lie before a Division Bench of the High Court and are proposed to be disposed of within three months of admission.



The proposed amendments come amid intensified nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities, with student groups and Opposition parties demanding greater accountability and reforms in the examination system.



On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved the proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law, even as Parliament witnessed continued disruptions over the NEET issue, sources said.



According to sources, the amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament on Monday.



The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message on X, in which he assured the country that stricter action would be taken against paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would take up the draft amendment Bill.



The proposed changes are aimed at strengthening the legal framework to prevent unfair means in public examinations and enhancing the transparency, fairness and credibility of the country's examination system, sources added.