FDA Crackdown in Maharashtra: Stock of Banned Pan Masala, Gutkha, & Adulterated Foodstuffs Worth ₹1.58 Cr Seized In 7-Day Drive

New Delhi: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an intensive, statewide seven-day drive against banned pan masala, gutkha, and adulterated food products across the state.

From May 25 to May 31, 2026, a total stock worth rupees 1 crore 58 lakhs 28 thousand 677 was seized, and 102 individuals were arrested. Action was taken against a total of 203 establishments, and 86 establishments were sealed.

Under the directives of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, a special campaign was implemented across the state against the production, storage, and sale of banned gutkha, pan masala, and similar substances. As part of this operation, raids were conducted on 130 establishments.

Konkan Division – 47 operations; 46 arrests

Brihanmumbai – 22 operations; 23 arrests

Pune Division – 14 operations; 13 arrests

Nashik Division – 5 operations; 5 arrests

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division – 8 operations; 8 arrests

Amravati Division – 5 operations; 5 arrests

Nagpur Division – 2 operations; 2 arrests

Cases have been registered under Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under Sections 26, 27, 30(2)(a), and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act. During this operation, contraband and seized material worth rupees 34 lakh 05 thousand 048 was confiscated.

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An action is also taken against adulterated and substandard food products. Under the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) initiative—'Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra'—a special statewide campaign was conducted against producers of adulterated and unhygienic food, as well as food business operators violating regulations.

Food Safety Officers carried out extensive inspections across various districts, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Nashik, Bhandara, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hingoli, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Jalgaon, Raigad, and Dhule.

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During this campaign, 73 establishments were inspected. The items covered in these inspections included mangoes, Boondi Ladoos, Khoya, bakery products, candies, milk and dairy products, jaggery, edible oils, ghee, dates, ice cream, Kulfi, frozen desserts, spices, peanut Chikki, as well as substances used for adulteration.

As part of this operation, a stock of suspected substandard and unsafe food—weighing approximately 90,639 kilograms and valued at rupees 1 crore 24 lakhs 23 thousand 629—was seized. Relevant food samples have been sent to laboratories for further analysis.

FDA Appeals to Citizens to Come Forward with Complaints

Access to pure and safe food is a fundamental right of every citizen. "Henceforth, stricter action will be taken if the production or sale of adulterated food, substandard food products, or banned substances is detected," warned Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Citizens are urged to contact the Food and Drug Administration if they have any doubts regarding the quality of food products. A dedicated complaint registration app has been developed for this purpose.

Toll-free Number: 1800222365

Email: jc-foodhq@nic.in