Sambhaji Nagar: In a shocking incident, a state transport bus was allegedly pelted with stones after an altercation between members of two communities over the volume of a loudspeaker at a temple in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar city, police said on Wednesday.

Two cases have been registered against several persons in connection with the incident which took place at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday in Chikalthana area close to the city airport, they said.

No arrest made so far

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

"A quarrel took place between members of two communities over the volume of a loudspeaker at the temple located in the area. The police intervened and the crowd was dispersed," a police official said.

A state transport bus was pelted with stones, another official from MIDC Cidco police station said.

Following a complaint by a local resident, the MIDC Cidco police on Wednesday morning registered a case against seven persons, including a woman, under Indian Penal Code sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 141, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and provisions of the Bombay Police Act, he said.

After a complaint by a constable, the police registered another case against two identified and 30-40 unidentified persons under IPC sections 141, 143, 427 (mischief causing damage) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

The police have issued notices to the accused, he added.

