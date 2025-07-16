"Stop Fooling People in The Name of Welfare": EPS Slams MK Stalin for ‘Copy-Pasting’ Amma Thittam Scheme

In a fiery address that drew massive crowds at Kunnam as part of his state-wide yatra, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), tore into the DMK government, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of rebranding and claiming credit for AIADMK-era welfare schemes.

EPS labelled the DMK regime a ‘sticker government’, accusing it of “cut-copy-paste” politics and shamelessly repackaging legacy programs for political mileage. At the center of his criticism was the Amma Thittam initiative - a flagship AIADMK welfare model introduced under the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

“During Amma’s tenure, the Revenue Department launched Amma Thittam - a pioneering initiative that brought government services to the doorsteps of the poor. Officials like RDOs and Tahsildars were deployed to villages to issue certificates, resolve grievances, and deliver benefits directly. Today, the DMK has the audacity to rename the same scheme as Ungaludan Stalin and pretend it’s a new idea. This is nothing but a cheap publicity stunt,” EPS said.

EPS further accused the MK Stalin-led state government of engaging in ‘cut-copy-paste’ governance without contributing any original thought or meaningful policy.

“If only Stalin spent less time on banners and more time understanding real governance, Tamil Nadu wouldn’t be reeling under broken promises and rising inequality,” the AIADMK General Secretary said.

EPS pledged that the AIADMK would revive Amma Thittam with renewed strength and purpose, rooted in administrative efficiency and compassion and not photo-ops.

“This was never about photo-ops. It was about public service. Unlike DMK’s marketing gimmicks, Amma Thittam was built on administrative strength and compassion. AIADMK will bring it back, stronger and smarter, for every forgotten village in Tamil Nadu,” EPS declared.