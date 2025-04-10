At Least 25 People Killed As Bihar Battered By Lightning Strikes And Hailstorms

Nalanda: Bihar has been ravaged by severe weather conditions, resulting in the loss of at least 25 lives across several districts. The unrelenting fury of lightning strikes and hailstorms has left a trail of destruction, prompting the state government to spring into action. The districts most affected by this calamity include Nalanda, where a staggering 18 lives were lost, followed by Siwan with two fatalities, and Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad, each reporting one death.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the immense grief and suffering they are enduring. In a gesture of solidarity and support, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

The recent bout of inclement weather in Bihar has been characterised by intense lightning strikes and hailstorms, which have wreaked havoc on the lives of the people. The CMO, in a statement, revealed that the lightning strikes were particularly severe in the districts of Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur. In Begusarai alone, five lives were lost, while Darbhanga reported four fatalities, and Madhubani recorded three deaths. Samastipur also reported one fatality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for several districts in Bihar, including Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, and West Champaran, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. The IMD's warning was clear and specific, indicating the potential for severe weather conditions that could pose a major threat to life and property.

As news of the fatalities spread, a pall of gloom settled over the affected districts. The local administration sprang into action, with officials rushing to the scenes to provide assistance and support to those affected. The CMO statement quoted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as saying, "I am deeply saddened by the death of persons in Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Samastipur due to lightning and have expressed my deep condolences to the affected families."

The Chief Minister's words of condolence and assurance of support have brought some solace to the grieving families. However, the tragedy has also raised questions about the preparedness of the state to deal with such natural disasters and the measures that can be taken to prevent or mitigate such losses in the future.

In the face of such deadly weather events, it becomes imperative for the authorities to take proactive measures to ensure public safety. The CMO statement stressed the Chief Minister's appeal to the people to stay indoors and safe during bad weather conditions and to follow the guidelines of the Disaster Management Department. The advice is particularly pertinent in regions prone to lightning strikes and thunderstorms, where timely action can make a significant difference between life and death.

Nalanda Temple Tragedy

In Nalanda, a sudden storm accompanied by torrential rains swept through the district causing uprooting of trees and collapsing of buildings leaving people dead. In one such tragic incident, a huge ancient Peepal tree collapsed onto the Devi Sthan temple, claiming multiple lives and trapping several women and children beneath the rubble in the heart of Nagwan village in Nalanda. According to reports, so far, six people have been declared dead in the temple tragedy.

According to reports, the moment turned terrifying when the storm intensified bringing with it powerful gusts of wind and relentless rain that seemed to have no end. The ancient Peepal tree, a symbol of resilience and strength, succumbed to the fury of nature, crashing down onto the temple where devotees had gathered. The impact was immense, and the temple's structure crumbled under the weight of the tree, entombing those inside.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with local residents and authorities working tirelessly to reach those trapped beneath the debris.