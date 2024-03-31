×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Storms, Heavy Rainfall Cause Damage to Airport, Property in Assam, 1 Dead in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Storms and heavy rainfall caused damage in Jorhat and Guwahati in Assam and in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal on Sunday.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Assam: Storm in Guwahati
Assam: Storm and heavy rainfall damages Guwahati airport | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Severe Weather Alert: Storms and heavy rainfall have caused damage in Jorhat and Guwahati in Assam today. The heavy downpour in Guwahati on Sunday led to collapse of a ceiling at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. There was chaos among passengers, but no injury has been reported. Jalpaiguri in West Bengal also experienced stormy weather and caused considerable damage to property. One person was killed in Jalpaiguri after being crushed under a tree that fell due to the storm. 

West Bengal Chief Minister posted on X after the storms today, “Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc. District and block administration, police, DMG and QRT teams swung into disaster management operations and provide relief. Affected people are being shifted to safer places. District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC. I stand with the affected families and I am sure District administration will continue to take all measures to provide rescue and relief.”

This is a developing story.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 18:48 IST

