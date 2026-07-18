Strategic Shift: BJP Sets 'Unified NCP' Condition for NDA Ties- The Math Explained

New Delhi: Maharashtra might witness another political turmoil as according to senior BJP leadership, the prospect of the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is strictly conditional on the reunification of the party's two rival camps.

This development emerges amidst mounting speculation regarding political reconciliations in Maharashtra, a sentiment bolstered by recent high-level meetings between representatives from both NCP factions and prominent figures within the ruling coalition.

Behind NCP split

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced a formal split in July 2023, triggered when Ajit Pawar and several senior colleagues departed the party to align with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Following this fracture, the Election Commission (EC) granted official recognition to the Ajit Pawar-led faction, establishing it as the rightful holder of the party's name and election symbol.

The rival faction, under the leadership of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, operates under the banner of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), or NCP(SP).

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While both camps have functioned as distinct entities in state and national politics through mid-2026, speculation and discussions surrounding a potential reunification have significantly intensified in recent weeks.

What is the BJP planning?

Sources within the BJP indicate that the party is only open to establishing closer ties with the NCP as a unified entity, contingent upon the two factions resolving their internal differences and completing a merger. The party reportedly shows minimal interest in integrating Sharad Pawar or his primary associates into the alliance on an individual basis.

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The ruling NCP faction, which currently shares power in Maharashtra alongside the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has openly articulated its national-level expectations.

On Friday, the party indicated that its members are eager to see Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar- who assumed office in April- appointed to the Union council of ministers in the event of a future cabinet expansion.

Despite recent reports suggesting internal friction within the ruling NCP, senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have officially dismissed these claims.

Power-sharing buzz

Political circles are abuzz with speculation regarding a potential power-sharing arrangement. Insiders suggest that as part of a broader realignment, a leader from the NCP(SP) may be slated for a ministerial role in the Maharashtra state government, while a representative from the NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar could be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Mustering up numbers in Parliament

This resurgence of speculation coincides with the NDA government's plans to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which commences this Monday. The proposed legislation intends to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate a new delimitation exercise.

The NCP(SP) currently holds eight seats in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha and consequently, its support, or even its neutrality, could prove to be a significant factor for the government.

What Supriya Sule said

Supriya Sule, working president of the NCP(SP) and MP from Baramati, stated earlier this week that if the proposed delimitation were based on a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, "there would be little reason to oppose it".

She noted, however, that any final decision would follow internal consultations within the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that the party had not yet issued any formal statement of support.

Sule has consistently refuted claims that her party is preparing to align with the NDA, dismissing such rumors by noting that the media has been speculating about her induction into the ministry and potential portfolios for the past 12 years.

Political chatter in Maharashtra

Political discourse intensified following a late-night meeting on Wednesday at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which included representatives from both NCP factions. According to sources, the discussions were focused on specific issues rather than forming part of any broader realignment strategy.

Senior NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil confirmed that he met with the Chief Minister specifically to address a local administrative matter regarding his constituency in the Sangli district.

He clarified that no political matters were discussed, adding that any possibility of a merger with the faction led by Ajit Pawar had effectively concluded following Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash earlier this year.

Sharad Pawar did meet with MLAs from his party in the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last week, a development that sparked significant political speculation.

Supriya Sule characterized the choice of venue as a pure coincidence, explaining that the veteran leader was at the Vidhan Bhavan complex to attend a high-powered committee meeting regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.