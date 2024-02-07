Advertisement

Telangana: A one-year-old baby boy was brutally attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs while sleeping with his father in a hut at Shamshabad in Telangana during the early hours of Thursday. The incident marks the ninth serious case of dog attacks on children in Telangana since March of the previous year. The child's father, K Suryakumar, a laborer residing near Rajiv Gruhakalpa complex at Shamshabad town, filed a complaint with RGI Airport inspector K Balaraju.

Locals noticed the pack of stray dogs feeding on the child and promptly alerted the police.

Suryakumar, along with his elder son and a 20-day-old newborn, was asleep in the makeshift hut when the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night. The child's mother was not present at the location during the attack.

RGI Airport inspector K Balaraju stated, "We have filed a case based on the complaint lodged by the child's father and initiated an investigation."