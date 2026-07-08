Stray Dog Menace in MP: 13 Blackbucks Die After Falling Into Well While Fleeing Attack

Thirteen blackbucks died after falling into a well while trying to escape from a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, prompting the Forest Department to investigate the incident, an official said on Wednesday.



The incident came to light in the Khardaunkalan area in the district after the owner of a nearby agricultural field noticed a foul smell emanating from the well and alerted the authorities. Upon receiving the information, the forest official reached the spot, recovered the carcasses of 13 blackbucks, which include four males and nine females along with the carcass of a stray dog from the well.



Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Shajapur, Hemlata Shah said the preliminary investigation suggests that a stray dog chased the herd of blackbucks, causing them to panic and fall into the well.



"In this incident, a dog chased a herd of blackbucks. While trying to escape, the blackbucks fell into a well, and the dog also fell into it. We recovered all of them, conducted post-mortem examinations, and collected samples, which are being analysed. Prima facie, it appears that the dog chased the blackbucks, leading them to panic and fall into the well," DFO Shah said.

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She added that an investigation into the matter was underway and the exact reason would be ascertained after the inquiry.



"An investigation is underway. Only after the inquiry is completed will we be able to say exactly what happened. Prima facie, it appears that the blackbucks died after being chased by the dog," the official said.