Street food vendor goes viral for hilarious roast of corporate employees

A video capturing a street food vendor's humorous take on corporate employees has taken the internet by storm. The vendor, while showcasing his culinary skills, managed to deliver a witty commentary on the corporate world, asserting that his success is attributed to avoiding the 9 to 5 corporate job.

the street food vendor proudly credits his substantial earnings to his lack of formal education. The video features the vendor expertly making dosa at his streetside stall.

The highlight, however, comes when he grabs a pack of Amul butter, flashes in front of the camera, and engages in a light-hearted conversation about the renowned brand.

During the video, the vendor playfully suggests that his success is a result of being "padha likha kam" (less educated), contrasting it with the supposed limitations of a corporate job that offers a "meagre" salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

This viral video is lighthearted yet thought-provoking on the choices individuals make in their careers for all different reasons.