Strict Action Against Drug Traffickers, Arrests Up Manyfold: PM Modi at 'Nasha Mukta Yuva Abhiyaan'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is taking strict action against drug traffickers and drug abuse, with arrests increasing significantly and drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees seized, as he launched the nationwide 'Nasha Mukta Yuva Abhiyaan'.

Addressing the launch programme via video conferencing, PM Modi said the campaign against substance abuse would continue for the next 100 weeks, with every Sunday marking a step towards building a drug-free India. "Today, the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva Abhiyaan' is launching across the country. There is immense power in collective action, and today, driven by that very strength, this campaign is set to touch the heart of every young person," PM Modi said.

"Today, the government stands firmly with the youth in the campaign against drugs. Strict action is being taken in the country against drug traffickers and drug abuse; there have been many times more arrests compared to before, and drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees have been seized. This shows how tough our government is against drugs," he added.

The Prime Minister said lakhs of young people across the country had taken a pledge to stay away from drugs and asserted that the pledge would continue to gain momentum over the next 100 weeks. "Lakhs of youths across the nation took a pledge to stay free from drugs. The pledge taken today will continue to move forward steadily over the next hundred weeks," PM Modi said.

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"The coming 100 Sundays will be 100 strong steps towards a 'Drug-Free India'," he added. Calling the youth the 'Amrit Peedhi' of India, PM Modi said they would play a key role in taking the country towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. "You are India's Amrit Peedhi. You will shape your lives over the next 20-25 years, and you will lead the country to the goal of a Viksit Bharat in 2047, and you will be at the helm. You will be the ones to reap its full benefits," he said.

"The country needs your energy, your imagination, and your talent, so staying drug-free is crucial for the country and for your own lives," the Prime Minister added. PM Modi also urged families not to hide cases of addiction due to social stigma and instead seek medical help to support those struggling with substance abuse.

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"When a young person falls prey to drug addiction, it is not just that individual who loses; a dream is lost. Hostile nations conspire and leave no stone unturned to drag our youth into the trap of addiction. Profiting from the supply of drugs while aiming to destroy a country like ours is part of their terror-driven agenda...We must always keep this in mind: if any child from our home has become a victim of addiction, do not hide it under the guise of social prestige. Seek help from whoever is needed," he said.

"Make efforts to free your child from addiction with medical help," he added.

The Prime Minister also called for greater communication between parents and children to prevent young people from falling into addiction. "We should also foster a culture of open communication with children in the family, so that you can hold their hand before they get caught in such a whirlpool," PM Modi said.

Appealing to professors of colleges and universities, PM Modi urged them to discuss the dangers of drugs with students alongside their academic curriculum and launch anti-addiction movements on campuses. "Along with teaching the courses, please also discuss the dangers of drugs with the students. Launch a movement against addiction on your campus. Your efforts can bring big results," he said.

The Prime Minister said the campaign had received participation from more than one crore youth from different sectors, institutions and backgrounds. "Today, thousands of students from schools, colleges and universities are connected online to this programme. Even lakhs of volunteers of MY Bharat are also connected. The NSS jawans too have joined us. People from different sectors, institutions and backgrounds--more than 1 crore youths are together today. I congratulate all of you for this big movement," PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the role of society, yoga, meditation and rehabilitation centres in helping people overcome addiction.

"The support of society, the power of yoga and meditation--these strengthen our inner resolve against addiction. And today, we also have facilities like rehabilitation centres to help quit drugs," he said. The Prime Minister called upon youth to take leadership of the campaign and expressed confidence in their awareness and sense of responsibility.