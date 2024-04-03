×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Strict Action Initiated Against 2 UP Constables For Comments in Favour of Mukhtar Ansari

Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari died last week at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died in Banda, on March 28 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Action has been initiated against two constables of Uttar Pradesh Police Force for allegedly their comments in favour of convicted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died last week. The two constables- Faiyaz Khan, posted at a police station in Lucknow and constable Aftab Alam- posted in Chandauli, have been accused of posting comments in favour of Ansari on their respective social media profiles. 

Police constable Faiyaz Khan, posted at a police station in Lucknow, allegedly made certain comments in favour of the gangster-politician on his WhatsApp status and also raised doubts over his death. According to reports, after the WhatsApp status went viral, local authorities removed the constable from his current posting and sent him to the police lines.

Advertisement

Aftab Alam, posted at theChandauli, wrote a Facebook post in favour of Ansari and termed him a "messiah". He was later suspended and departmental action has also been initiated against him. Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar Singh said the constable violated the social media policy of the Uttar Pradesh police and the state government's conduct rules. 

Judicial Inquiry Ordered in Ansari's Death 

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA, died last week at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated. He was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of heavy security. 

Ansari had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him. A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a judicial inquiry was by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Banda after the opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death. Ansari's family has also alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in Banda jail. 

Advertisement

(With Inputs From PTI) 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

8 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

11 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

13 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

14 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

16 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

18 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

21 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

24 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

30 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

33 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

34 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

36 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

37 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo