Strike on Hamas' Finance: IDF Announces Deaths of Underground Fund Network Leaders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security agency announced that a targeted airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip has killed a top Hamas financial official and his deputy, affecting the militant group’s underground economic infrastructure.



According to a joint military statement, the Sunday operation eliminated Khader Jamasi, identified by the IDF as the head of Hamas's sprawling funds transfer network. His deputy, Muhammad Harazin, was also killed in the same strike. The military claimed both individuals to be the central pillars of Hamas's financial operations within the enclave.

Military intelligence alleges that Jamasi and Harazin orchestrated an extensive financial network designed to bypass international banking restrictions during the ongoing West Asia conflict. The IDF claims the pair managed to channel tens of millions of dollars directly into the coffers of Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The transfers were reportedly executed by exploiting a decentralized network composed of dozens of localized money exchangers operating across the Gaza Strip. This system allowed the group to inject liquid cash directly into active combat zones.



Disrupting the Flow of Militant Salaries

The IDF maintained that these illicit funds served as the primary pipeline for sustaining Hamas's operational capabilities on the ground. The military stated that the recovered and transferred money was heavily utilized to pay the salaries of active fighters and to finance the logistical planning and execution of attacks targeting both IDF troops operating in the territory and Israeli civilians.

This targeted strike is part of an intensified, multi-theater campaign by Israeli security forces aimed at dismantling the economic networks feeding militant groups, following similar high-profile operations tracking financial handlers across both Gaza and Lebanon in recent months.