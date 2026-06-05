Study Shows Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro Is Quietly Boosting Commuters’ Health

The Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line is emerging as more than just a solution to the city’s notorious traffic woes. A new study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) suggests that the corridor is quietly transforming daily life by encouraging physical activity, reducing exposure to pollution, and helping commuters reclaim valuable personal time.

It paints a broader picture of how public transport can influence health and well-being beyond simply moving people from one place to another. Researchers found that many commuters who switched from private vehicles to the metro are now walking more as part of their daily routine, a significant development in a city where sedentary lifestyles have become increasingly common.

According to the report, metro users are adding an estimated 10 to 15 minutes of moderate physical activity to their day through walks to and from stations. While that may seem modest, health experts say such routine movement can make a meaningful difference over time, particularly in a population where physical inactivity remains high.

The findings are based on surveys conducted among nearly 600 commuters and residents living along the Yellow Line corridor. Researchers also carried out follow-up assessments several months after operations began to understand how travel habits and quality of life had evolved.

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One of the study’s most striking observations was the strong public appetite for sustainable transport. More than eight in ten respondents expressed a willingness to use the metro, highlighting growing acceptance of mass transit as an alternative to private vehicles.

Beyond fitness, the metro appears to be delivering environmental and mental health benefits as well. Researchers found that metro commuters experienced the lowest exposure to harmful fine particulate pollution compared to other transport users. In contrast, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders were exposed to significantly higher levels of airborne pollutants during their daily journeys.

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The shift from road travel has also reduced exposure to traffic-related stress. Many commuters reported shorter, more predictable journeys, with some saying travel times that once stretched close to two hours had been cut dramatically. Reduced commuting fatigue, better daily comfort, and improved work-life balance emerged as recurring themes among respondents.

The study further linked travel satisfaction and accessibility to improved mental well-being. Many participants said they now have more time for family, leisure activities, and personal commitments after switching to metro travel.

However, the report also highlights challenges that could limit wider adoption. Affordability remains a concern, particularly for lower-income households. Researchers noted that metro fares for certain travel distances are considerably higher than those in some other Indian cities. In addition, weak last-mile connectivity, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure, and limited parking facilities continue to discourage potential users.

For residents living farther away from stations, reaching the metro itself remains a hurdle. The report argues that without better feeder services, safer footpaths, and improved station access, the full benefits of the system may not reach all sections of the population.

Professor Ashish Verma of the IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, who led the study, said public transport investments should be viewed not only as mobility projects but also as tools for improving health, liveability, and environmental sustainability.

The researchers have urged policymakers to focus on affordable fare structures, stronger last-mile connectivity, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to maximise the positive impact of the Yellow Line.