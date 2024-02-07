Advertisement

Nagpur: A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur where a 35-year-old policeman, identified as sub-inspector Gopal Gole, was found hanging in his official quarters on Monday. The suspected case of suicide occurred around 2.30 pm at Police Line Takli.

According to an official from Gittikhadan Police Station, the preliminary probe indicates that it was a case of suicide. Sub-inspector Gole, who was attached to the Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Advertisement

His wife had been away for 15 days, and her concern heightened when his phone remained out of service for the last three days.

Upon suspicion, family members sent two individuals to check on Gole, and they discovered his lifeless body. No suicide note was found at the scene. The Gittikhadan police have registered the case as an accidental death.

Advertisement

A similar distressing incident occurred in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, after a constable reportedly took his own life within the premises of the Nowabad Police Station.

The initial findings suggest a case of suicide, with the deceased, identified as Iqbal Hussain, succumbing to a bullet injury inflicted by a service revolver.

Advertisement

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined, and an ongoing investigation is underway to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.