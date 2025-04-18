Suchitra Ella Takes Charge as AP Handloom, Handicrafts Advisor, Pledges Global Reach for Artisans

Vijayawada: Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, took charge today the role of Honorary Advisor for Handlooms & Handicrafts Development to the Government of Andhra Pradesh after a formal oath ceremony held in Vijayawada. This honorary position comes with a Cabinet rank for a period of two years.

In her new role, Ella will provide strategic guidance to strengthen, modernise, and globally position the state’s handloom and handicrafts sector—while supporting artisan livelihoods and enabling economic development through traditional industries.

Suchitra Ella Takes Charge as AP Handloom, Handicrafts Advisor (Image: Republic)

Expressing her gratitude, Ella thanked N Chandrababu Naidu for the opportunity to contribute to one of the state’s most treasured sectors. She outlined a clear and ambitious vision to elevate Andhra Pradesh’s handloom and handicraft sector—an industry known for its skilled artisans, and traditional techniques.

“Andhra Pradesh’s handlooms are not just threads and fabric—they are stories, skills, and a living heritage,” said Ella.

“My goal is to amplify every handloom cluster reach, redesign for modern relevance, and enhance the lives of our artisans, artists through training, innovation, and global exposure.”

On her first day after taking charge, Ella visited APCO, where she interacted with the employees and reviewed the traditional weaves of Andhra Pradesh.

Suchitra Ella Takes Charge as AP Handloom, Handicrafts Advisor (Image: Republic)

She then proceeded to Lepakshi, where she explored the exquisite handicrafts and engaged with the staff. Rekha Rani, IAS, Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles, accompanied Ella during the visits and also presented an overview of the state’s handloom development at her office.

Ella is also scheduled to visit various handloom clusters.

As an Advisor, she will work closely with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on strategies to expand market access, attract investment, support artisan led MSMEs, and introduce new programs focused on women’s empowerment in the sector.

Ella’s advisory will focus on the holistic development of the sector while preserving the rich heritage and identity of Andhra Pradesh’s handloom and handicrafts traditions.

Her leadership is expected to bring new momentum and visibility to one of the state's most culturally and economically significant industries.

She also outlined her focus areas:

* Repositioning handloom products for global markets

* Redesigning for current fashion and lifestyle trends

* Enhancing scale and marketing capacity

* Encouraging innovation in functionality and utility

* Building sustainable, health-conscious livelihoods for artisans

* Strengthen and expand numerous block level handlooms cluster growth

Ella brings with her the perspective of a successful entrepreneur and institution builder. As the Co-founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, she has led global innovations in healthcare and vaccine development.

Suchitra Ella Takes Charge as AP Handloom, Handicrafts Advisor (Image: Republic)

In addition to her corporate leadership, she served as the Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Southern Region and is a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

Her diverse experience across business, policy, and community service is expected to add strategic depth and cross-sectoral insight to her advisory role in strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s handloom and handicraft sectors.



Andhra Pradesh is one of the important states in the handloom industry and has long been celebrated for itsintricate designs and vibrant colours—particularly its handwoven Dharmavaram, and Mangalagiri sarees.

The state’s weavers have not only preserved traditional craftsmanship but have also embraced innovation, blending silks with cotton and evolving their designs for new-age markets.

The state of Andhra Pradesh is also renowned for its craftsmanship, and rich cultural heritage from its intricate Budithi brassware, Kondapalli Toys, Udayagiri Wooden Cutlery, Bobbili Veena, and Tholu Bommalata (leather puppets).