Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

BREAKING | Where Is Liquor Scam's Money, Arvind Will Reveal in Court Tomorrow: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED’s custody till March 28 by a Delhi court

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media | Image: X/AAP
  3 min read
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday, March 27, claimed that the Delhi CM will unveil the money trail related to infamous liquor scam during the court hearing tomorrow. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED’s custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy, favouring specific individuals.

Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday said her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28. 

“ED has raided the residences of several Delhi ministers but couldn't find a single penny. Where is the money? Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal about it in the court on March 28,” said Sunita Kejriwal in a digital briefing. 

"My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was very sad over the issue.

When Lalu Yadav Was in Jail: BJP Hits Back 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at Arvind Kejriwal. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “When Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam, Rabdi Devi used to make announcements and then she caught hold of the chair gradually." “He is so fond of his position as a CM, that he is not able to leave it even while being jailed. Arvind Kejriwal is ‘Kattar Be-Imaan’,” added the BJP leader. 

 

Arvind Kejriwal used to talk about ethics. He used to sit on hunger strikes against Congress' corruption.. He is in the swamp of corruption now. AAP's MP, health minister, deputy CM, education minister and their MLC, everyone is in jail. Their CM and the Kingpin of the liquor scam is also in jail. They used to demand that Sonia Gandhi should be taken into remand to get truths out,” said Thakur. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

