Published 19:07 IST, September 26th 2024
'No Error': Supreme Court Dismisses Gujarat's Plea Seeking Review of Bilkis Bano Case Verdict
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while attempting to escape the violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Bilkis Bano case: SC rejects Gujarat govt's plea seeking review of verdict over certain observations | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:57 IST, September 26th 2024