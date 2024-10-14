Published 11:59 IST, October 14th 2024
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Alleging Side-Effects of COVID-19 Vaccines
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. | Image: PTI
