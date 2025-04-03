SC Judges Give Consent For Asset Declaration, But Still No Word On Internal Inquiry On Judge Varma Of Cash Fire Infamy

New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court of India have given their approval for their asset declaration, to ensure transparency and boost the public's confidence in the judiciary, amid the growing dissatisfaction after the Burnt Cash Scandal with respect to Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma.

While 30 judges have declared their assets following a full court meeting, there is still no word on the internal inquiry which was underway on Judge Varma, over the Cash Fire Infamy.

In a bid to enhance transparency and strengthen the public trust in the judiciary amid Justice Yashwant Varma's Burnt Cash Scandal, all Supreme Court judges have agreed to publicly disclose their asset declarations. During a full-court meeting on April 1, the judges decided to submit their asset details to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, with plans to upload these declarations on the official Supreme Court website.

List of Supreme Court Judges Who Have Publicly Declared Their Assets

The official website of the Supreme Court of India has listed a complete list of SC judges, who have publicly declared their assets, including CJI Sanjiv Khanna. The website has specified that placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis.

Read the list of 30 out of the 33 Supreme Court judges, who have submitted their declaration of assets -

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Justice Surya Kant Justice Abhay S. Oka Justice Vikram Nath Justice J.K. Maheshwari Justice B.V. Nagarathna Justice M.M. Sundresh Justice Bela M.Trivedi Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala Justice Dipankar Datta Justice Pankaj Mithal Justice Sanjay Karol Justice Sanjay Kumar Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah Justice Manoj Misra Justice Rajesh Bindal Justice Aravind Kumar Prashant Kumar Mishra Hon’ble Mr. Justice K.V. Viswanathan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Hon’ble Mr. Justice S. Venkatanarayana Bhatti Hon’ble Mr. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma Hon’ble Mr. Justice Augustine George Masih Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sandeep Mehta Hon’ble Mr. Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale Hon’ble Mr. Justice R. Mahadevan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Manmohan

No Word on Internal Inquiry on Justice Yashwant Varma on Burnt Cash Scandal

This decision of keeping the declaration of assets of the Supreme Court judges in public domain comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of burnt cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, who was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court at the time. Justice Varma has been stripped off all judicial work and the government has also approved his transfer to the Allahabad High Court, which is his parent court.

An internal inquiry on the alleged corruption charges is underway; the three-member committee constituted by the apex court, comprises of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court.

Sacks of burnt cash were recovered from the official residence of Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma on the night of March 14, following a fire incident. The discovery of the burnt currency notes sparked a nationwide debate on the transparency and faith in judiciary. An official statement following a probe was given by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and a statement was also issued by CJI Sanjiv Khanna.