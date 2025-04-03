SC Judges Give Consent For Asset Declaration, But Still No Word On Internal Inquiry On Judge Varma Of Cash Fire Infamy

Updated April 3rd 2025, 12:27 IST
New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court of India have given their approval for their asset declaration, to ensure transparency and boost the public's confidence in the judiciary, amid the growing dissatisfaction after the Burnt Cash Scandal with respect to Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma.
While 30 judges have declared their assets following a full court meeting, there is still no word on the internal inquiry which was underway on Judge Varma, over the Cash Fire Infamy.
In a bid to enhance transparency and strengthen the public trust in the judiciary amid Justice Yashwant Varma's Burnt Cash Scandal, all Supreme Court judges have agreed to publicly disclose their asset declarations. During a full-court meeting on April 1, the judges decided to submit their asset details to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, with plans to upload these declarations on the official Supreme Court website.
The official website of the Supreme Court of India has listed a complete list of SC judges, who have publicly declared their assets, including CJI Sanjiv Khanna. The website has specified that placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis.
Read the list of 30 out of the 33 Supreme Court judges, who have submitted their declaration of assets -
This decision of keeping the declaration of assets of the Supreme Court judges in public domain comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of burnt cash at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, who was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court at the time. Justice Varma has been stripped off all judicial work and the government has also approved his transfer to the Allahabad High Court, which is his parent court.
An internal inquiry on the alleged corruption charges is underway; the three-member committee constituted by the apex court, comprises of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court.
Sacks of burnt cash were recovered from the official residence of Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma on the night of March 14, following a fire incident. The discovery of the burnt currency notes sparked a nationwide debate on the transparency and faith in judiciary. An official statement following a probe was given by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and a statement was also issued by CJI Sanjiv Khanna.
The alleged corruption, which has been touted as the biggest scandal of the Indian judiciary, sparked massive protests across bar associations from across the country, questioned the collegium system of appointing judges and also raised the demand to reinstate the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), to replace the collegium.
