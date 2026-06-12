Supreme Court Rejects Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea Over Rajya Sabha Nomination

The Supreme Court today dismissed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s petition challenging the Returning Officer’s decision to reject her Rajya Sabha nomination for the Madhya Pradesh by‑election. The Court held that the plea was not maintainable under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The Returning Officer had rejected Natarajan’s papers on the ground that she failed to disclose a pending criminal case. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for her, argued that charges in the case had not yet been framed, and under the Representation of the People Act, that omission could not justify rejection.

The bench pressed Singhvi to cite any precedent where the Supreme Court had set aside a Returning Officer’s order after the nomination process was complete. Singhvi maintained that the law must be applied to the facts of each case, and that the Court had the authority to intervene when necessary.

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the BJP candidate, argued that rejection of a nomination does not involve violation of a fundamental right and therefore cannot be challenged under Article 32. He pointed to Article 329, which bars judicial interference during the electoral process, and said that even an allegedly improper rejection must be contested only through an election petition before the tribunal. Rohatgi cited earlier rulings, including Mohinder Singh Gill and Kullu Swamy, to stress that “there can be no interference because of Article 329.”

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At one stage, Rohatgi’s submissions through video conference were interrupted by a technical glitch, prompting Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to step in. Singhvi objected, saying the government was trying to assist the opposing candidate. He also questioned the Election Commission’s participation, arguing that the Commission should not act as counsel for one side in such disputes. The Court itself appeared reluctant to entertain the SGI’s and ECI’s interventions while hearing arguments from the BJP candidate.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court reiterated that challenges to rejection of nomination papers must ordinarily be pursued through an election petition. It refused to carve out an exception under Article 32 even in cases alleging a “manifestly illegal” rejection. The bench noted the consistent line of precedents beginning with N.P. Ponnuswami and reaffirmed that Article 329(b) bars mid‑election judicial review.

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