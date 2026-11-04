Surat Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Father After Dispute Over Phone Use

Surat: A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her father by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a pressure cooker lid following an argument over her mobile phone use in Surat, Gujarat. The accused has been arrested, police said. The incident took place after an argument between the father and daughter over her excessive use of a mobile phone. The father had reportedly objected to her spending considerable time on the phone instead of concentrating on her studies and household responsibilities.

The argument escalated after the father scolded her over the issue. In a fit of rage, the woman allegedly picked up a pressure cooker lid from the kitchen and struck him on the head multiple times, causing fatal injuries. Following the incident, neighbours and family members alerted the police. A police team, accompanied by forensic experts, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Speaking over the phone, Police Inspector Jaideep Vanar of Amroli Police Station said the woman was about 22 years old and lived with her father. He added that she was unemployed and the family belonged to an economically weaker background, residing in a small, single-room house. The police have registered a murder case and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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