‘Surviving on Liquids’: US Mercenary Claims Tihar Prison Food is Too Greasy, Demands to Cook Own Meals

Matthew Aaron Vandyke, an American mercenary arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), accused in a terror training case has approached a Delhi court for permission to cook his own meals inside Tihar Jail. Matthew Aaron VanDyke claims that the standard prison food is too “spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy" for his digestive system, forcing him onto a prolonged hunger strike.

VanDyke, who is currently held in judicial custody, argues that the local prison diet is entirely incompatible with his eating habits and has severely impacted his health.

Health Declines After 50-Day Hunger Strike

According to the plea submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, VanDyke has been on a hunger strike since May 6. He has reportedly survived largely on liquids, such as soy milk, because he cannot tolerate the meals served in jail. His legal team states that the diet has triggered severe physical consequences. VanDyke has reportedly lost nearly 30 pounds (around 14 kg), is experiencing vision problems due to malnutrition, and has suffered a sharp decline in his overall strength, stamina, and immunity.

Describing it as a humanitarian request, his counsel urged the court to let him prepare an "American-style diet" at his family’s expense. The application highlights that his family is fully prepared to provide all necessary groceries and cooking equipment at no cost to the prison administration.

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A Detailed Kitchen Request Behind Bars

The court plea features an exceptionally detailed list of items VanDyke wishes to keep in his cell. He has requested permission to use:

An induction cooker/stove

Cooking pots and bowls

A plastic food chopper

For ingredients, the American citizen is seeking a steady supply of chicken, red meat, fish, shrimp, pasta, uncooked noodles, rice, potatoes, onions, beans, lentils, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soy milk, bottled water, vegetables, and lemon pepper seasoning.

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His lawyers argued that as a US citizen unaccustomed to Indian food, forcing him to continue on the current prison diet poses a significant threat to his well-being. They also requested an interim continuous supply of soy milk while the court deliberates on the matter.

NIA Steps Back as Court Awaits Tihar's Response

The NIA has informed the Delhi court that it does not intend to file a response to VanDyke's dietary application. Consequently, the judge directed the Tihar Jail authorities to submit their formal reply, scheduling the next hearing for July 21. Meanwhile, VanDyke’s judicial custody has been extended until August 1.

The Border Arrest and Terror Allegations

VanDyke was arrested by the NIA on March 13 alongside six Ukrainian nationals after they allegedly entered India from Myanmar through the Mizoram border. According to federal investigators, the group illegally accessed restricted border areas to link up with insurgent organizations. The anti-terror agency alleges that they operated as mercenaries in a wider cross-border terror conspiracy, providing drone training, weapons facilitation, and technical assistance to ethnic armed groups active along the India-Myanmar border.