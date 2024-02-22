English
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes Look Out Circulars Against Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court | Image:PTI/ Representational
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members on Thursday, February 22. The CBI had issued LOCs against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit in connection with its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and their father against the LOCs issued against them in 2020. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

In September last year, the high court granted a temporary suspension on the LOC issued against Showik enabling him to travel abroad.

HC Refuses to Stay Operations 

CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat also requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The High Court bench, however, refused to stay its order.

All About Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case 

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment, the Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report and started a probe into the case. 

Following this Sushant Singh Rajput's father, in July 2020, lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has since then been carrying out a probe into it.

In 2020, both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Rajput. They were later granted bail. 

 

(With agency inputs) 

 

