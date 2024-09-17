Published 12:55 IST, September 17th 2024
Suspected Monkeypox Case Reported from Kerala's Malappuram, Samples Sent for Testing
A suspected monkeypox case has been reported in Kerala's Malappuram, involving a man who recently returned from abroad and showed disease symptoms.
Image: File photo
