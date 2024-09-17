sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:55 IST, September 17th 2024

Suspected Monkeypox Case Reported from Kerala's Malappuram, Samples Sent for Testing

A suspected monkeypox case has been reported in Kerala's Malappuram, involving a man who recently returned from abroad and showed disease symptoms.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A suspected monkeypox case has been reported in Kerala's Malappuram, involving a man who recently returned from abroad and showed disease symptoms. | Image: File photo
  • 2 min read
