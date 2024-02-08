English
Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

 Mumbai's Coastal Police spotted a suspicious boat during sea patrol near the Gateway of India.

3 Men, 1 Boat, Unpaid Wages: From Kuwait to Mumbai, a Desperate Voyage Home
3 Men, 1 Boat, Unpaid Wages: From Kuwait to Mumbai, a Desperate Voyage Home | Image:Republic TV
Mumbai: Mumbai's Coastal Police, on Tuesday, spotted a suspicious boat during sea patrol near the Gateway of India. Subsequently, the police seized the boat and arrested three individuals, as confirmed by a Mumbai police official. An FIR has been registered against them under sections 3(a) and 6(a) of the Passport Entry into India Rules at Colaba Police Station for not following due process in entering India. Further investigations are ongoing.

Mumbai Police, Maharashtra ATS, IB, and Navy Intelligence teams arrived at Colaba Police Station to probe the case. The arrested individuals, identified as Infant Vijay Vinod Antony (29), Nidiso Dito (31), and J Sahaya Antony Aneesh B Jeish (29), are fishermen from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. 

According to sources, the Coastal Police, stationed aboard Chaitral, a patrol boat belonging to the Yellow Gate police station, observed a suspicious boat approaching the city while patrolling near the Sassoon Dock area. They promptly informed the Navy, which assisted in bringing the boat to the Gateway of India.

During interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that they had travelled to Kuwait to work as fishermen for Abdullah Mohammad Abdul Rehman Al Sarhid. However, Abdullah allegedly withheld their salaries for two years, confiscated their passports and visas, provided inadequate food, and subjected them to physical abuse for minor issues.

Feeling desperate, the trio fled Kuwait on a fishing boat, navigating through Iran, Kuwait border, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai border before reaching Mumbai via GPS coordinates in 10 days.

Additionally, the accused claimed that when they reached Qatar, local police questioned their destination. Upon stating that they were heading to India, they were released.

Parallel investigations by Mumbai Police and intelligence agencies aim to verify the arrested individuals' claims and establish connections with the ship's owner. Furthermore, authorities are conducting background checks and reaching out to the arrested individuals' family members.

