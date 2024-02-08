English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Maharashtra surprises, Indore's seventh consecutive win- Detail here

The awards ceremony graced by President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the recognition of exemplary efforts in maintaining cleanliness across various cities in India

Rishi Shukla
Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023
Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In the latest Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in cleanliness, securing the top position in the 'best-performing states' category. The awards ceremony, graced by President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the recognition of exemplary efforts in maintaining cleanliness across various cities and towns in India.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries were present to honor the achievers.

Advertisement

Cleanest City - Indore's Seventh Consecutive Triumph

Indore once again clinched the prestigious title of the cleanest city, marking its seventh consecutive triumph in this category. The city's unwavering commitment to cleanliness has set a benchmark for urban areas nationwide.

Advertisement

Sasvad - Maharashtra's Gem in the Cleanliness Crown

Sasvad in Maharashtra earned the distinction of being the cleanest city among those with a population of less than 1 lakh. This recognition reflects the dedication of the residents and local authorities in maintaining a pristine environment.

Advertisement

Outstanding Performances in Small Towns

Chhattisgarh's Patan and Maharashtra's Lonavala secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the category of cities with less than 1 lakh population. This highlights the commendable efforts of smaller towns in upholding cleanliness standards.

Advertisement

Clean Ganga Towns - Varanasi and Prayagraj Shine

Varanasi emerged as the best and cleanest Ganga town, followed closely by Prayagraj. The recognition of these cities underscores the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of crucial water bodies.

Advertisement

Mhow Cantonment Board Tops Cleanest Cantonment Boards

In the category of cleanest cantonment boards, Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh secured the top rank. This achievement showcases the commitment of military establishments to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Advertisement

Massive Participation and Citizen Responses

The Swachh Survekshan 2023 witnessed the active involvement of 4,447 urban local bodies, making it the world's largest cleanliness survey. With a remarkable 12 crore citizen responses, the survey reflects the broad-based engagement of the public in ensuring a clean and sustainable environment.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement