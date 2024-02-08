Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:13 IST
Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Maharashtra surprises, Indore's seventh consecutive win- Detail here
The awards ceremony graced by President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the recognition of exemplary efforts in maintaining cleanliness across various cities in India
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In the latest Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in cleanliness, securing the top position in the 'best-performing states' category. The awards ceremony, graced by President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the recognition of exemplary efforts in maintaining cleanliness across various cities and towns in India.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries were present to honor the achievers.
Advertisement
Cleanest City - Indore's Seventh Consecutive Triumph
Indore once again clinched the prestigious title of the cleanest city, marking its seventh consecutive triumph in this category. The city's unwavering commitment to cleanliness has set a benchmark for urban areas nationwide.
Advertisement
Sasvad - Maharashtra's Gem in the Cleanliness Crown
Sasvad in Maharashtra earned the distinction of being the cleanest city among those with a population of less than 1 lakh. This recognition reflects the dedication of the residents and local authorities in maintaining a pristine environment.
Advertisement
Outstanding Performances in Small Towns
Chhattisgarh's Patan and Maharashtra's Lonavala secured the second and third positions, respectively, in the category of cities with less than 1 lakh population. This highlights the commendable efforts of smaller towns in upholding cleanliness standards.
Advertisement
Clean Ganga Towns - Varanasi and Prayagraj Shine
Varanasi emerged as the best and cleanest Ganga town, followed closely by Prayagraj. The recognition of these cities underscores the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of crucial water bodies.
Advertisement
Mhow Cantonment Board Tops Cleanest Cantonment Boards
In the category of cleanest cantonment boards, Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh secured the top rank. This achievement showcases the commitment of military establishments to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Advertisement
Massive Participation and Citizen Responses
The Swachh Survekshan 2023 witnessed the active involvement of 4,447 urban local bodies, making it the world's largest cleanliness survey. With a remarkable 12 crore citizen responses, the survey reflects the broad-based engagement of the public in ensuring a clean and sustainable environment.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:13 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.