Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Pran Pratishta Should Not Be Politcised: Swami Amritaswarupananda to Republic | EXCLUSIVE

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, while addressing the nation, stated, “Not everything should be politicized. Many divisions exist in society."

Isha Bhandari
Swami Amritaswarupananda Stresses Non-Politicization in Pran Pratishtha
Swami Amritaswarupananda Stresses Non-Politicization in Pran Pratishtha | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: In an exclusive interview with Republic TV preceding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri shared profound insights on spirituality, societal divisions, and the significance of the momentous occasion.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, while addressing the nation, stated, “Not everything should be politicized. Many divisions exist in society, and Dharma acts as an inner brake system for self-control. This moment shows God's will as the most powerful force, and marginalization happens when something is politicized.”

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri Emphasizes Importance of Spiritual Knowledge 

He emphasized the importance of spiritual knowledge, asserting that it has given India both knowledge and power. Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri debunked the notion that Pran Pratistha is incomplete without the presence of Shankaracharyas, stating it as an example of the irresistible force of divinity.

Reflecting on the concept of Ram Rajya, he said, “Ram Rajya created great equilibrium in Ayodhya and neighboring countries, and it will help us develop. Sri Rama's actions demonstrate values crucial for holistic living.”

What is Dharma? Swami Amritaswarupananda Explains 

Swami Amritaswarupananda delved into the significance of Dharma as a way of life based on the finest principles of human behavior, stressing the need to respect it. 

He expressed concern about the societal issue of greed, attributing it to major disruptions in life.

‘People Supposed to Create Peace, Not Doing So’ 

On the subject of marginalization, he pointed out, “Marginalization is the work of politicians. Not all Shankaracharyas are against it. This thought of polarization, caste, creed has been created by so-called religious people who are supposed to create peace.”

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri also highlighted the timeless relevance of Lord Rama's life, noting that it serves as a model for everyone. 

He concluded by acknowledging that Lord Rama is a personification of a perfect human being and urged the nation to embrace the values embedded in his life.

As the country eagerly anticipates the consecration ceremony, Swami Amritaswarupananda words resonate with a call for unity, spirituality, and the celebration of timeless values in the face of today's political climate.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

