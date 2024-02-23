Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:57 IST

Swiggy And IRCTC Team Up To Offer Pre-Ordered Food Delivery On Indian Railways

After Zomato now Swiggy has partnered with Indian Railways to offer pre-ordered meals through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

Garvit Parashar
Swiggy And IRCTC Team Up To Offer Pre-Ordered Food In Journey
Swiggy And IRCTC Team Up To Offer Pre-Ordered Food In Journey | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Swiggy, the popular food delivery service provider has teamed up with the Indian Railways to deliver meals to the passengers travelling. With this partnership Swiggy with IRCTC, Swiggy is looking to offer pre-ordered food for the passengers through the e-catering portal of IRCTC.

In a filing with the stock exchange, IRCTC announced its collaboration, facilitated by Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods), set to launch imminently. The service will debut at select railway stations like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam initially.

"The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," noted IRCTC in the filing.

“The IRCTC has tied up with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (proof of concept) in the first phase at four railway stations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam,” iRCTC said in a statement.

In October also the IRCTC collaborated with Zomato to offer similar pre-ordered food delivery services at railway stations including New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

Ordering food for train travel via the IRCTC e-catering portal is a straightforward process. Passengers input their PNR number to access various restaurant options for their journey. After making selections, they can place orders, choosing online payment or cash on delivery. Subsequently, the ordered meals will be delivered to their seats, enhancing travel convenience and comfort.

The partnership between IRCTC and Swiggy promises train passengers a wider array of meal choices and a streamlined ordering process, ultimately enhancing their overall travel experience.
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 21:57 IST

