Switzerland Holiday or Escape? Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing After Collecting Crores From Investors

New Delhi: What began as a missing persons investigation into a Hyderabad couple who allegedly left for a holiday in Switzerland has now taken a dramatic turn, with police suspecting the duo may have duped investors of several crores before vanishing.

According to Cherlapally police, Pabba Chandrasekhar and his wife Pabba Swapna, residents of Hyderabad's Cherlapally, allegedly collected crores of rupees from multiple investors through a chit fund before leaving India on June 22. Investigators are now probing whether their disappearance is linked to an alleged financial fraud.

The case came to light after the couple's daughter, Pabba Shreya, lodged a missing persons complaint, claiming she had lost contact with her parents more than 20 days ago. She told police that the couple had informed the family they were travelling to Switzerland for a vacation and initially remained in touch before their mobile phones became unreachable.

During the investigation, police discovered that Chandrasekhar and Swapna had allegedly raised huge sums from several people by promising returns through a chit fund business. The revelation has shifted the focus of the probe from a routine missing case to a suspected financial fraud. Investigators are now tracing the money trail, identifying investors, and verifying whether the couple actually travelled to Switzerland.

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Officials are examining immigration records, travel documents and other evidence to establish the couple's last known movements. Police have not yet confirmed whether the duo reached Switzerland, and all angles-including the possibility that they deliberately disappeared after collecting investors' money-are being investigated.

Authorities said further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation, while anxious investors and family members await clarity on the couple's whereabouts.