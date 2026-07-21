'System Stronger Now': PM Modi Calls NEET Paper Leak National Responsibility, Assures Strictest Punishment

New Delhi: In a crucial meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders titled "Mangal Milan," Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed key national priorities, focusing on competitive examination paper leaks and India’s global economic engagements.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju quoted PM Modi as saying that preventing such paper leaks was a national responsibility and demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible for the NEET paper leak.

Crackdown on Paper Leaks and Student Welfare

"The PM called on NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business and appealed to opposition parties to work constructively in parliament, saying that while political differences may exist, all MPs have a shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju stated, quoting the Prime Minister.

Addressing widespread concerns over examination integrity, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "the system has been strengthened to prevent future paper leaks."

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The PM confirmed that swift legal measures had been initiated, noting that "arrests made, re-examination conducted successfully" to ensure students' academic futures remain unaffected.

The remarks come in the backdrop of widespread student demonstrations demanding strict accountability and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

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Outlining a long-term resolution, PM Modi called for widespread cooperation across all sectors, emphasising that "all stakeholders must come together."

Strategic Briefing on International Trade Agreements

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the media that "PM briefed NDA leaders on FTAs signed," highlighting the strategic significance of these deals for the nation's economic trajectory.

Elaborating on the philosophy guiding these international pacts, Rijiju noted that the “PM said farmers' interest at centre of recent FTAs signed.”