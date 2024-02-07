T'gana Cops Bust Fake Currency Racket: 2 Foreigners Apprehended with Rs 25 L in Counterfeit Notes

Advertisement

Rachakonda: Acting on credible information, Rachakonda Police in Telangana arrested two foreigners allegedly involved in preparing counterfeit Rs 500 notes. The operation resulted in the seizure of fake currency amounting to Rs 25 lakhs, along with chemical substances and three mobile phones. A case has been registered under sections 420 IPC and 3(ii)(e) of the Foreigners Act at PS Malkajgiri.

The investigation revealed that the racket had duped individuals through a 'Verified Clone Credit Card' WhatsApp group. Complainant Vishnuvardhan Reddy joined the group in November 2023, where the admin, David, claimed to have black currency notes that could transform into genuine currency when treated with a chemical solution. A demo was conducted by a representative named Rolex on December 29, 2024.

Subsequently, the complainant met representatives Joseph and Kombi Frank Sedrick on January 5, 2024, at a hotel in Madhapur, handing them Rs 5 lakh. In return, they provided a bundle allegedly containing Rs 25 lakh in black currency notes and chemical substances.

Upon verifying the notes at home, the complainant realised he had been deceived. The police apprehended Kombi Frank Sedrick and another individual at Anand Bagh, Malkajgiri, on the late night of January 23, 2024.

Investigations further revealed that Kombi Frank Sedrick had overstayed in India after his visa expired in 2020. The accused individuals were part of a group exploiting innocent people through the promise of black currency in the guise of a 'Verify Clone Credit Card' WhatsApp group.