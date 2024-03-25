×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 00:24 IST

'Take Swift Action': AAP's Atishi Writes to LG on 4-Year-Old Girl's Rape in Delhi

Delhi minister Atishi has written to Lt Governor V K Saxena on the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl, urging him to take "swift and strongest possible action".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lt Governor V K Saxena on the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in the national capital's Pandav Nagar, urging him to take "swift and strongest possible action" against the accused. A girl was allegedly raped by her teacher's brother at a tuition centre in east Delhi, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles, police said on Sunday. They said an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested.

Police said the alleged incident happened on Saturday when the girl was at her tuition centre, which is run by the teacher from her home.

Delhi Police said they have acted with utmost "alacrity and sensitivity" in the matter. In a letter to the LG, Atishi said, "Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation... that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police." "Today I am writing to you not just as a minister, but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility of police and public order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime," she said.

Atishi also urged him to ensure that Delhi becomes safe for women. "The women of Delhi are looking towards you to fulfil your constitutional obligation to provide them a safe city," she wrote.

Addressing a press conference, Kuldeep Kumar, AAP's Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi, said the law and order situation in the national capital is deteriorating and that women did not feel safe in Delhi. He also sought time on behalf of the party to meet Saxena the discuss the matter.

Delhi Police issued a statement on the matter and said that the incident was reported in Mandawali Police Station.

Terming it as the "most heinous crime which deserves no mercy", police said that they have "acted with utmost alacrity and sensitivity in the matter.

As per the statement, police have registered a case under sections 4/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 376 (rape) against the accused.

He has been arrested and after being produced before the concerned court was remanded to judicial custody, police said.

"The victim has been provided medical assistance at AIIMS, and is presently recuperating under expert medical care. Her counselling is being done and criminal psychologists are attending to her so that she recovers from the trauma at the earliest," police said in the statement.

Police said a team of experienced investigators was working on the case and that requests for appointing a Special Prosecutor will be made to present a robust case before the trial court.

The Delhi High Court shall be requested on the administrative side to assign the case to a fast-track court with the mandate to carry out a day-to-day hearing of the matter for earliest possible conviction of the accused with maximum possible sentence, they said. PTI SLB BM SKY SKY

Published March 25th, 2024 at 00:24 IST

