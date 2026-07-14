'Taken Court for a Ride': Supreme Court Pulls Up Samay Raina, Imposes ₹3 Lakh Fine for ‘Brazen Violation’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on comedian Samay Raina, observing that he had "taken the Court for a ride" and "brazenly violated" its earlier directions in a case related to alleged insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana expressed strong displeasure over Raina's failure to comply with its previous directions.

“We have reason to believe that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride and has brazenly violated the orders of this court,” the bench observed.

While the Bench initially proposed imposing a ₹10 lakh fine, it eventually reduced the amount to ₹3 lakh, directing Raina to deposit the sum within two weeks and file a compliance affidavit.

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The Court also warned that the penalty could be increased to ₹30 lakh if it remained dissatisfied at the next hearing.

"If you don't know how to mend your ways or respect the sentiments of society, then you have to face consequences," the court remarked.

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The judges also noted that Raina's conduct was aggravated by claims that a compliance affidavit had been filed when no such affidavit was on record.

The matter was brought before the court after it was alleged that Raina had failed to invite persons with disabilities to his comedy shows, despite an earlier Supreme Court direction.

Previously, the apex court had directed Raina and other comedians to organise fundraising events for persons with disabilities and involve specially-abled individuals in their programmes.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the Cure SMA India Foundation, told the Court that neither the Foundation nor its beneficiaries had been contacted by Raina, contrary to the Court's directions.

Bench Questions Comedian's Conduct

During the hearing, the court questioned Raina's approach, observing that merely raising funds could not substitute compliance with its directions.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that Raina appeared to be trying to "buy them out" instead of ensuring meaningful participation by persons with disabilities.

Chief Justice Surya Kant added that respect and dignity for differently abled persons must remain paramount, stating that public figures have greater responsibility towards society.

The Bench also observed that it had repeatedly granted opportunities for compliance but found little progress.

Solicitor General Criticises Raina

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing in the matter, also criticised the comedian's conduct.

"Our youth has better icons," Mehta told the Court, while objecting to Raina's actions and remarks.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Cure SMA India Foundation, which accused Raina of making insensitive remarks about the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and allegedly ridiculing a person living with the disability.

The petition also sought regulations governing online content that allegedly violates the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.